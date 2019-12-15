Tekken director Katsuhiro Harada told fans on Twitter that he doesn’t think Tekken X Street Fighter is justified right now because both Tekken 7 and Street Fighter V are selling “very well.”

He expressed this view while polling Twitter users to gauge interest in Tekken X Street Fighter. Out of 66,608 voters, a whopping 59 percent voted in favor of the crossover.

Let me be honest. What percentage of you are really waiting for “TEKKEN x Street Fighter”? (My marketing view is that TK7 and SFV are selling very well, so there is no opportunity to drop TK x SF on the market). — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) December 13, 2019

Tekken X Street Fighter is an oft-requested title that we’ve been waiting a long time for but this isn’t the first time Harada has downplayed the idea in recent times. Back in May, he told Video Games Chronicle that the ongoing success of Tekken 7 is making the possibility of a crossover even harder.

Harada explained:

We started the project back in 2012 and the real interesting question then was, what is going to happen when the Tekken team designs characters for Street Fighter? We started creating 3D models and I really liked them – they looked super cool – and the project progressed to about 30% completion. However, when we were ready to progress further with the project, Capcom released Street Fighter V and then we released Tekken 7. Those titles are some of the best fighting games ever and they became very successful. So then I started to wonder, do I really want to attempt to compete with these huge titles? It could end up splitting the community. That was a serious consideration from the marketing perspective.

What do our readers think?

