Daybreak Game Company has announced that it’s permanently shutting down PlanetSide Arena‘s servers months after it launched as an Early Access title on Steam because the game has been unable to attract players.

PlanetSide Arena suffered from multiple delays. It was announced for the PlayStation 4 back in February and was supposed to launch on PS4 and PC simultaneously in the summer but that didn’t happen either. Early Access finally kicked off in September but it looks like players’ interest had dwindled by then. According to SteamCharts, PlanetSide Arena peaked at 13 concurrent players in the last 24 hours.

A note by Daybreak reads:

After careful consideration, we’ve made the difficult decision to shut down PlanetSide Arena servers. While our team set out with an ambitious vision for a game that combined the massive-scale combat and camaraderie of PlanetSide through a diverse collection of new game modes, it has become clear after several months in Early Access that our population levels make it impossible to sustain the gameplay experience we envisioned. As a result, PlanetSide Arena will formally shut down servers on January 10th, 2020 at 5:00 PM (PST). We are actively working with Steam to ensure that all players who made purchases during Early Access will automatically receive a full refund to their Steam Wallet after servers shut down in January. Thank you again for your loyalty and support during Beta and Early Access. Your feedback was invaluable, and your enduring passion for PlanetSide remains the bedrock our community is built upon.

Daybreak added that it will remain “deeply committed” to the PlanetSide franchise.

[Source: PlanetSide Arena]