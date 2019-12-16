The week ending on December 14th saw the UK’s physical sales chart welcome Call of Duty: Modern Warfare back to number one. However, its path to the crown proved difficulty. Apparently, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, last week’s number two title on the UK charts, only sold 3,000 copies less than Infinity Ward’s latest. This seems a surprising feat for the Star Wars adventure, though the imminent launch of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker certainly explains the rejuvenated interest.

Week-over-week sales for Fallen Order earned a 30 percent increase, according to GamesIndustry.biz. If this momentum keeps up, it could very well topple the Call of Duty and FIFA franchises for the UK’s best-selling titles during the week of Christmas. Again, with The Rise of Skywalker arriving later this week, such an accomplishment for Fallen Order doesn’t seem too farfetched in the slightest.

Though Modern Warfare rose to the top, up from its number three placement during the previous week, it saw a sales dip of 10 percent. Still, the military shooter managed to take the lead as sales for the previous week’s number one title, FIFA 20, fell a pretty sharp 41 percent.

With no new releases making the physical sales charts, plenty of older titles were able to scramble their way into the top 10. Four Nintendo exclusives made the list, for instance. Just Dance 2020 maintained a spot on the best-seller list, too. Finally, Tekken 7 and Project CARS 2, both included in bundles for the Xbox One, managed to round out the chart’s top 10 best-sellers.

The 10 top-selling physical games on the UK charts for the week ending on December 14th are as follows:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order FIFA 20 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Luigi’s Mansion 3 Pokémon Sword Just Dance 2020 Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo Olympic Games Tekken 7 Project CARS 2

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]