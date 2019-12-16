Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted came to virtual reality devices, including the PlayStation VR, this year. Soon, however, that will no longer be the only way in which to enjoy the experience. Steel Wool Studios plans to release a “Non-VR (Flat) version” of Help Wanted tomorrow, December 17th. Those who already own the title on Steam and PS4 will have free access to the new mode. Others can buy the title, which costs $29.99, and play it in Flat mode. The VR version will still be accessible if current non-VR owners decide to purchase a headset in the future.

A teaser for Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted’s Flat mode accompanied the news. Check it out in the video below:

Apparently, the team at Steel Wool Studios worked tirelessly to ensure Help Wanted’s Flat mode does not feel like a “cheap ported 2D version.” Therefore, hopefully, fans will find that the title’s cameras and controls feel great in the brand-new mode.

The ninth title in the franchise, Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted serves as a collection of mini-games, both classic and original. Due to the inclusion of classic Five Nights at Freddy’s experiences, a number of scenes from past entries received updates for Help Wanted. A few were even remade for the VR release. Installments in the series that were given updates include the first four numbered entries and 2016’s Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location.

Interestingly, as of last month, console players can get their hands on the franchise’s first four releases. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, and Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 are now all available to purchase on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms for the relatively low price of $7.99.

[Source: Steel Wool Studios via VG247]