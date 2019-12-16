We’re ending our first day’s worth of awards with this year’s biggest disappointment. While we don’t necessarily like to celebrate the bad, we like to give notice to the things that stuck out to us during the year so that we can learn from the past. Because we’re a PlayStation-centered site, one of these disappointments may not be so disappointing to other people, though Microsoft locking down some beloved developers is a pretty big blow to PlayStation players. There were also a number of games we’d been anticipating that ended up being pretty big letdowns, the long waits not living up to the hype. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for the Biggest Disappointment in 2019.

Biggest Disappointment

Shenmue 3

Read our review.

Nearly two decades is a long time to wait for a game that ended up being less than what players wanted. Shenmue 3 was a game that probably should have come out 15 years ago, but its release in 2019 didn’t live up to expectations. It was graphically disappointing and the gameplay didn’t really evolve or advance much over 2001’s Shenmue 2. Add that this game should have wrapped up the story but instead was left open for an additional sequel, and many fans who waited, including many on our own staff, weren’t thrilled by the results.

Reader’s Choice Winner (Loser?)

Anthem/BioWare’s Issues

Overwhelmingly, our readers were disappointed with Anthem’s release this year and BioWare’s reported issues. A once-powerful fan-favorite developer, BioWare’s fallen from grace in recent years, though that doesn’t stop people from hoping that the next thing from the company will be great. That hope is currently being held for Dragon Age IV and whatever’s next in the Mass Effect universe. There are even reports of Anthem getting reworked and relaunched to some degree.

