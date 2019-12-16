When No Man’s Sky released in 2016, it caused a lot of controversy due to lacking features that were originally promised. But now, over three years later, it’s become one of the most robust games on PS4, with tons of added features, multiple expansions, and nearly endless planets to explore (18 quintillion, to be exact-ish). And now, you’ll have even more to do in No Man’s Sky, thanks to its recent ByteBeat update, which lets you create music. By using the ByteBeat Device, you’ll have a full audio creation application at your fingertips, giving you a chance to party through the galaxy. Other features have been added, too, as part of the 2.24 update.

Hello Games released a YouTube video, explaining more about ByteBeat, which you can view below:

(Credit to DjMonkey, G_Man_D, Nukie000, Whimblo and ActionPantsGaming for the trailer’s creations.)

Creation is a huge part of No Man’s Sky, as evidenced by its in-depth base-building features. You can create elaborate structures, with the ability to upload and share them with other players online. With ByteBeat, you can expand your creations with the sound of music. Similar to PC-based audio tools like Fl Studio and Ableton Live, this update will give you the ability to manipulate audio to make sounds and music.

The sequencer is in place to let you arrange sounds, allowing you to add a rhythm track that helps with the song’s structure. ByteBeat also gives you the option of randomizing sounds and lets you to get into the nitty-gritty of audio creation if you so choose. It seems like a full-on digital audio workstation that can be used to create complex songs right inside the game itself.

Below are images of just how in-depth you can get with No Man’s Sky’s new ByteBeat Device:

The in-game application is as complex as you’d like it to be. It features an Advanced Waveform UI that allows users to dive into the math of music-making or play with a more simplified version thanks to its randomizer. A ByteBeat Switch has also been added, which lets you sync your music to other devices in-game, like lights. This ties the whole experience together for a beautiful audio/visual experience.

You can find the latest update’s full patch notes below:

No Man’s Sky Update 2.24 Patch Notes

Added a new base prop, the ByteBeat Device. ByteBeat allows players to generate and compose their own procedural music. Switches and cabling have been added to allow this music to control other base features.

To prevent accidental selling, the Galactic Trade Terminal in the Space Station now defaults to buying, rather than selling.

The ability to edit terrain in a multiplayer game is now its own permission setting, alongside the permission to edit a base.

Restored the ‘Friends Only’ multiplayer permission setting, distinct from people in your group but not in your friends list.

Fixed an issue where freighters bought before the Synthesis Update would be limited to 4 tech slots.

Fixed a hang that could occur when comparing freighters.

Fixed an issue where upgraded starships always rolled the worst possible stat ranges for their class. The chosen stat is now based on the unique seed for that ship.

The upper bounds for some starship stats has been increased on haulers, fighters and exploration starships, so that exotic ships are no longer guaranteed to the best at each specialisation.

Added the ability to see a starships’ stats through the Analysis Visor, including the difference between ‘core’ and ‘upgraded’ stats.

Fixed an issue that caused the displayed shield strength stat of a starship to be incorrect.

Fixed an issue that added one shell to the Position Ejector’s clip size when adding reload speed upgrades.

Fixed an issue with GTAO that caused many planets to appear slightly too dark.

Added a new ‘Ultra’ setting for GTAO on PC.

Plants placed in a base now get slightly bigger as they grow.

Interactive objects that have been used are now hidden on the compass and in the Analysis Visor.

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from using their secondary weapon if they only have one secondary weapon installed.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to equip weapons in a number of circumstances where weapons are not allowed.

Made a number of fixes to Nexus missions, including: reducing message spam during pirate-hunting missions; preventing missions from marking depots that have previously been destroyed; and preventing base-building missions from selecting planets with extreme Sentinels.

Added a multiplayer message when collecting mission-critical objects.

Vortex Cubes and Submerged Relics are no longer destroyed by the Terrain Manipulator.

Fixed an issue with the Exocraft camera that made it difficult to aim weapons.

Fixed an issue that caused newly installed Exocraft weapons to be unavailable until cycling weapons.

Unavailable options in the build menu are now greyed out rather than removed.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from deleting base parts while a wire is being placed.

Fixed a number of animation issues with the solar panel.

Improved the icon for the Teleport Cable.

Fixed an incorrect icon in a mission from the Abyss update.

Fixed an issue that caused some hostile plants to have incorrect HUD labels.

Fixed a number of issues with warning arrows and health bars in non-HD resolutions.

Fixed an issue that could cause players not to receive the correct rewards from Apollo’s contact.

Fixed an issue that caused the planetary hazard reading to be in degrees when on an anomalous world.

The amount of rust and other junk substances found in damaged planetary machine has been reduced.

Fixed a rare crash in the Build Menu.

Fixed a rare crash in the planet generation system.

Fixed a PC-only crashed related to getting player names for base parts.

On PS4, fixed a crash when redeeming pre-order bonus content (this fix was already live on other platforms).

On PS4, fixed an issue where falling off a frigate could lead to players continuing to fall after respawning (this fix was already live on other platforms).

Made a number of minor optimisations to the texture caching system.

Fixed a minor visual issue with water reflections in PSVR.

[Source: Hello Games]