Developer Saber Interactive began teasing the advent of Horde Mode for World War Z back in August of this year. Now here we are in December and, as promised, the new mode is finally within reach for players. Saber Interactive plans to unleash Horde Mode tomorrow, December 17th, in a free update.

Aptly titled Horde Mode Z, the new addition to the game will see players take on a challenge like no other. As such, many powerful weapons will be at every player’s disposal. Heavy weapons, explosives, and environmental tools, such as vehicles that players can blow up, serve as but a handful of examples. In a PlayStation Blog post, Creative Director Oliver Hollis-Leick noted these tools will receive special emphasis in Horde Mode Z, thanks to “a more distinct preparation phase in between each increasingly more difficult wave.” Additionally, barbed wire, claymores, electric fences, and mortar rounds will also come in handy.

World War Z’s six classes are making their way to the new mode, too. According to Hollis-Leick, each of the six will be pushed to its limits. Because up to 500 of the creatures can appear on screen at once, every role must work hard to stay on top of its game it seems.

Thus far, World War Z is a big hit for both Saber and publisher Focus Home Interactive. In fact, Focus Home reported commercial successes for this title, GreedFall, and A Plague Tale: Innocence.

World War Z is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]