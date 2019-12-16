Renowned YouTuber and trophy hunter PS4Trophies (Brian) has just set a world record by earning 50 platinum trophies in one 20-hour sitting. The YouTuber’s goal was to earn 50 platinums in 24 hours, which he surpassed by a noticeable amount and did so via a live-stream. There were a few stipulations Brian put in place to achieve his goal, along with some more general info about what it took to set up the endeavor:

PS4 games only, no Vita or PS3 (means no cross-save instant platinums either)

He had to play new games on his main account, no replaying games he’s already earned the platinum for

Stacking is allowed, this allows him to play the same game from a different region with a separate trophy list

He had to create a new account to purchase games from different regions and use a PSN card specific to that region (though still used his main account to actually play the games)

All games were provided by publisher Ratalaika

The stream was intended to end when Brian reached 50 platinums or 24 hours, whichever came first

He needed to average 28:48 per game to achieve his goal, including loading times

Brian scheduled breaks every couple hours, clock continued to run during breaks

These are easy games, that’s the point

Based on his calculations, the entire endeavor can be completed in 19-20 hours

His PSN ID is PS_4Trophies

Unfortunately, the stream cannot be watched now, but you can check Brian’s PSN account to verify his accomplishment. If you look at the timestamps, you can confirm that he did, in fact, achieve his goal.

It’s also worth noting the list of games does feature duplicates from multiple regions. Some games have more than one trophy list depending on region, which can be completed to add to your trophy count. However, as Brian stated, you need to have an account in that region to purchase the game. If you download a game from a different region on your account, it’s sometimes a completely different version and will allow you to stack the trophy list, earning two (or more) of the same platinums for the same game—though he did have to play each of them through for each platinum. No instant plats here.

These are the kinds of things trophy hunters often consider when selecting which games to play and complete. To show just how in-depth Brian’s planning was, he even had seven backup games on standby to account for any game-breaking bugs or trophy glitches that could have occurred.

So I did a thing over the past 20 hours, where I played to full completion, 50 games and earned 50 Platinums. Thought it’d be much easier than it was but with the community really pulled me through and this is dedicated to them. Check out the profile, https://t.co/GgoCu8LBzc — Brian (@PS4_Trophies) December 15, 2019

Here are the games Brian was able to earn the platinum trophies for in his 20-hour sitting (note duplicates are from different regions):

Attack of the Toy Tanks Himno Mekabolt Cybarian: The Time Traveling Warrior Zeroptian Invasion Iron Snout 36 Fragments of Midnight Gravity Duck Foxy Land Bouncy Bullets Mochi Mochi Boy Super Weekend Mode Daggerhood FullBlast Heroes Trials Inksplosion Jack N’ Jill DX Metagal Midnight Deluxe Paradox Soul Super Destronaut DX Bouncy Bullets Deep Space Rush Bird Game+ Peasant Knight Zeroptian Invasion Midnight Deluxe Attack of the Toy Tanks Super Weekend Mode Jack N’ Jill DX Mekabolt Daggerhood FullBlast Heroes Trials Inksplosion Himno Metagal Foxy Land Gravity Duck Mochi Mochi Boy 36 Fragments of Midnight Iron Snout Super Destronaut DX Bird Game+ Zeroptian Invasion Cybarian: The Time Traveling Warrior Attack of the Toy Tanks Daggerhood Peasant Knight Metagal

Many of these games have platinum trophies that can be earned extremely quickly, with the average game taking about 15-20 minutes to complete. You can buy and download these games if you’d like to increase your own platinum trophy count if you’re into that sort of thing.

Brian from PS4Trophies is best known for his trophy guides, providing users with quick, informative videos in a timely fashion. He launched his YouTube channel in 2013 around the launch of the PS4 and has guides for nearly every major PS4 game you can think of.

Brian noted that while he’s proud of his world record accomplishment, he thinks he’s proven that the trophy system is fundamentally broken and lacks any kind of oversight or quality control into “easy” to get accomplishments.

