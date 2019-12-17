Bloober Team’s venture into the haunting world of Blair Witch will soon receive new life in the form of a physical release. Distributor Koch Media plans to launch retail versions of Blair Witch on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 31, 2020. At the time of writing, pricing details for the physical copies remain under wraps.

A first-person narrative-focused title, Blair Witch follows the franchise’s cinematic lore, unafraid to delve into the depths of psychological horror. The game’s story takes place near Burkittsville, Maryland in the year 1996, a couple of years after the harrowing events of The Blair Witch Project. Players adopt the role of an ex-policeman named Ellis, who has made it his mission to help find a boy lost in the Black Hills Forest. Ellis’ tortured soul makes his search for the child all the more difficult. However, the company of a German shepherd, Bullet, ensures the former cop is never far from much-needed comfort.

Blair Witch originally hit PC and Xbox One platforms in August 2019. Bloober Team’s latest terror-inducing adventure made its way to the PlayStation 4 earlier this month. While many appear to have enjoyed the experience across the board, the title did not exactly receive the most favorable reviews. The general consensus seems to be that gameplay suffers mightily, as does the experience’s overall pacing. Our review of Blair Witch especially critiqued the myriad technical issues, repetitive puzzles, and a lack of clarity that too often results in aimless meandering.

Blair Witch is currently available to purchase digitally on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Koch Media via Gamasutra]