With 2019 quickly coming to a close, Sony is unleashing details about what January 2020 holds for the growing PlayStation Now lineup. Once January 2nd arrives, PS Now subscribers will be able to get their hands on three new additions to the service: Horizon Zero Dawn, Overcooked! 2, and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Each of the three three will be available to stream via the service for a limited period of time. Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy are only slated to appear in the PS Now lineup until April 7, 2020. During that time, subscribers can choose whether to stream or download both adventures, though the download option is only accessible to PS4 owners. For now, it remains unclear as to how long the Overcooked sequel will remain accessible on the streaming platform.

With Horizon Zero Dawn, PlayStation Now subscribers will have access to all of the celebrated action-RPG’s content. Said content includes the original experience, The Frozen Wilds DLC, as well as all of the in-game extras. Similarly, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’s addition to PlayStation Now brings with it Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End’s multiplayer suite and Survival Modes.

These few games add to the more than 800 PS4, PS3, and PS2 games that are already available to stream. Just last month, the likes of PUBG, F1 2019, and Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, were welcomed on Sony’s streaming platform.

Horizon, Overcooked! 2, and The Lost Legacy seem a solid lineup of new additions for the coming weeks, especially considering what will soon leave the platform. On January 2nd, Sony plans to remove God of War, Grand Theft Auto 5, Infamous Second Son, and Uncharted 4 from its PlayStation Now offerings.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]