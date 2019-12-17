Fighting games have been a video game staple for decades, but some years really have something special for the fans of kicks, punches, and occasionally, really brutal kills. We had some great games get nominated this year, including the latest in the Mortal Kombat franchise and a few unexpected surprises like a Power Rangers fighter. Which one did we like the best? Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Fighting Game in 2019.

Best Fighting Game 2019 Winner

Mortal Kombat 11

Read our review.

Mortal Kombat 11 was a brutal evolution of a fighting game that’s been a staple of the gaming industry almost since the beginning. In a sea of more niche fighting experiences designed for very specific audiences, NetherRealm has gone the other way, trying to introduce more features that can capture a wider group of players; everyone from the fighting game newbies to the hardcore. Whether you’re in it for the story, the brutal kills, or the technical nature of the fighter itself, Mortal Kombat 11’s got just a little something of everything for everybody. Unless you’re squeamish about blood, guts, and broken bones. It’s got plenty of that too.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Mortal Kombat 11

This was another one that our readers overwhelmingly voted for. While there were scattered votes for a couple of the other fighters, Mortal Kombat 11 seems like it is widely the most accessible and well-known name to our readers. It doesn’t hurt that NetherRealm created a great game either, and the game continues with additional fighters still being released as DLC.

