With preorder details officially live for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Skydance Interactive has finally announced that the VR title will indeed launch on PlayStation VR. At present, the PSVR release lacks a solid launch date. However, Walking Dead faithful on the Sony platform should expect to venture into Saints & Sinners in Q1 2020. The New Orleans-set Walking Dead adventure is scheduled to land on the Valve Index, Oculus, Vive Cosmos, and Windows MR on January 23, 2020.

For a glimpse at what The Walking Dead’s apocalypse will bring to VR, check out the Preorder Trailer below:

Saints & Sinners will launch with three different editions: Standard, Tourist, and Tower. The Standard Edition will cost $39.99, featuring a digital code for the game and a preorder bonus in the form of “The Sheriff” Revolver. For the Tourist Edition, priced at $49.99, the in-game bonuses include: “The Sheriff” Revolver, “The Judge” Bat, “The National” Knife, crafting recipes for each of the three weapons, and “Bustomization” New Orleans Voodoo Dolls. This version will also net buyers the trailer song, podcasts, the soundtrack, and a PSVR-exclusive Dynamic Theme for your PS4.

Meanwhile, the Tower Edition will offer digital and physical extras for the price of $149.99. This version includes all of the digital bonus content listed above and the following:

Reversible Backpack (tailored to be an HMD travel case)

Magnetic camping lantern

Collector’s Challenge Coin

Concept Art stash

Buttons/Pins

Postcards

16GB “thumb” drive

There’s no word as to whether the PSVR version will release alongside a Tower Edition of Saints & Sinners. This special collector’s product is only available to preorder via the game’s website. And, at the time of writing, the Tower Edition’s item listing does not include preorder details for anything beyond PC platforms.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners brings decision-making and visceral combat to an apocalyptic VR experience. Choices won’t solely affect the protagonist, though. New Orleans’ fate, as well as that of its inhabitants, are on the line as well. The city’s war with the undead, in addition to the living’s in-fighting, is bound to make for quite the authentic Walking Dead adventure. Players will also engage with tough decisions when it comes to gameplay, specifically where weapon selection and crafting are concerned, courtesy of robust arsenal.

[Source: Skydance Interactive]