In order to whittle down the vast amount of categories we’ve had in the past, we decided to combine sports and racing games together into one single category this year. (We’re open to feedback in the future for how this worked out, as well as looking at the number of sports and racing games that release each year to determine if two separate ones are necessary.) This category now includes all sports and racing games, including everything from sims to the more arcadey fare. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Sports/Racing Game in 2019.

Best Sports/Racing Game 2019 Winner

Team Sonic Racing

Read our review.

The votes were quite spread out in this category, largely due to all the games being so different, but the game that gathered the most votes was the unique and exciting Team Sonic Racing. While it may not have been exactly top-budget fare in terms of presentation, Team Sonic Racing’s thrilling team racing empowered players in ways that other racing games simply aren’t able to. It has the capability for more potential within the roster and presentation, but it was the experience that managed to earn it our top award as the best sports/racing game this year.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Nostalgia is one hell of a way to cross that finish line, and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled came packed with it. Oozing the same kind of quality that Activision has been pouring into the Crash and Spyro remakes, it brought back a beloved kart racer and brought it into the modern generation with style. Our readers clearly loved it, and voted it their pick in this category.

