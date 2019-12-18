Already the best-selling game of 2019, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is also breaking records within the franchise itself. After only 50 days on the market, Modern Warfare has accumulated enough playtime from players to become the most played Call of Duty multiplayer this console generation. Simply put, in a 50-day timespan, Modern Warfare achieved “new multiplayer highs” for the series this generation with regards to number of hours played, number of hours per player, and the number of average daily players.

According to Activision, more than 500 million multiplayer hours have been experienced since the title’s late October 2019 launch. Within that exorbitant amount of time, close to 300 million multiplayer matches took place. Apparently, the franchise’s multiplayer hasn’t reached such heights in six years. Some of this may be attributed to a “series of firsts” for the military shooter. For one, Modern Warfare supports crossplay and cross-progression. In addition, Activision saw to the removal of the Season Pass model. Moreover, the company continues to boost the experience with free post-launch DLC.

Of course, such meteoric success is also translating to dollars earned for the company. Since launch, Modern Warfare has sold through more than $1 billion worldwide. While sales numbers currently remain under wraps, Niko Partners Senior Analyst, Daniel Ahmad, estimates sales for the latest Call of Duty are int the 16 million range, thus far. It probably won’t be too long before Activision itself is boasting of the title’s sales achievements in more specific terms.

Assuming an ASP of $60, this means that $1 billion sell through would = approx 16 million copies of the game sold so far, globally. Through November 2019, Modern Warfare Became the Top-Selling Premium Game of 2019 in the U.S. Year-To-Date too. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 18, 2019

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Activision Blizzard via Daniel Ahmad on Twitter]