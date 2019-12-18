The force is strong with this one. Considering how well Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order did, few would be surprised if the game got a sequel or follow-up in some form. Some recent job listings from EA may be giving us the hope that it’s being worked on right now. Recently EA posted job listings for three spots at Respawn: a Senior Character Artist, a Level Designer, and a Senior Software Engineer. All three go on to specify that they’re for not only Respawn, but also specifically for the Star Wars team.

While the character artist and level designer job don’t mention much more than that, the Software Engineer job does go a bit further as to what EA is looking at, specifically talking about “third-person action/adventure games.”

We’re looking for a highly skilled Senior Software Engineer who will embrace our philosophy and share his/her hard earned expertise to create an incredible Star Wars™ experience for our players. We’re picturing someone who is passionate about the Star Wars™ Universe and is invigorated by the idea of coding third person action/adventure games. If this sounds like you, we’re looking forward to seeing your resume!

Based on the listing, it seems like Respawn will be working on another third-person action-adventure game in the Star Wars universe. Is it Fallen Order 2? DLC for the original game? Another spin-off set in a different time period? Given the timing, we’re guessing this game will probably be a PlayStation 5 release too, as we quite highly doubt they’ll be able to rush a sequel out in less than a year. Only time will tell, but it’s good to know there’s more Respawn Star Wars coming. Though this may not be too much of a surprise. After all, Fallen Order was among the top-selling games last month.

This isn’t the first highly anticipated sequel to be mentioned in a job listing. Recently, Square Enix outright said they were hiring for a new game in the Kingdom Hearts series. Guerilla Games also put up a job listing that implies they’re working on a sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn.

[Source: Games Radar]