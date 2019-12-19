Since its Japanese release in 2017, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age has been a hit for Square Enix. And now the JRPG has reached yet another sales milestone, surpassing 5.5 million units shipped worldwide. This includes both physical and digital units across multiple platforms. (Note that this combines physical units shipped and digital units sold. Units shipped refers to copies delivered to retailers by the publisher to be sold to consumers.) Dragon Quest XI originally launched in Japan for 3DS and PS4 in 2017 and released worldwide a year later in 2018. In 2019, the Nintendo Switch received an enhanced version titled Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition, which contributed to the game’s overall sales.

Since the series’ debut on the NES in 1986, it’s seen multiple installments, spin-offs, and even various manga and anime over the years. As for Dragon Quest XI itself, it was almost immediately a success for Square Enix, more than doubling the sales of the previous series record-holder during its launch week.

Dragon Quest XI also reviewed favorably, with many critics praising it for its visuals and combat. Here at PSLS, we adored it, giving it an Editor’s Choice award and complimenting its storytelling and monsters.

Yuji Horii, the creator and game designer of the Dragon Quest series expressed his gratitude for the fans’ support over the years:

I strongly believe that this figure has only been achieved thanks to our fans who have always loved the Dragon Quest series and also the new players who discovered Dragon Quest or JRPGs through this title. If I could ever go back in time to meet myself when I was still making the very first Dragon Quest, I would love to tell him, ‘In 30 years’ time, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age has been released and loved by international fans beyond seas and languages.’ I will carry on doing my very best to deliver further Dragon Quest titles to our fans worldwide. Thank you very much to all the fans who have enjoyed the title!

Congratulations to Horii and Square Enix for the success with the Dragon Quest series. The company is reportedly already working on the next installment, although, we’ve yet to see its official announcement.

[Source: Gematsu]