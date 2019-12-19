To bolster its Google Stadia catalogue, Google has acquired Typhoon Studios, the development team behind the soon-to-release Journey to the Savage Planet. The newly announced acquisition will not affect the adventure game’s impending release, which is slated to launch across multiple platforms, including the PlayStation 4.

Typhoon Studios, based out of Montréal, is led by industry veterans Reid Schneider and Alex Hutchinson, the latter of whom served as Creative Director on Assassin’s Creed III and Far Cry 4. Schneider formerly worked as Warner Bros. Games Montreal’s Head of Production. With the acquisition by Google, the Typhoon Studios’ team of 25 is being welcomed by Google’s Stadia Games and Entertainment division, also based out of Montréal.

The division’s Vice President Jade Raymond, another Ubisoft alum, told GamesBeat this acquisition is to secure “platform-defining exclusive content” for the Stadia’s nascent first-party stable. PS4 players, as well as those who game on other platforms, should probably read this as confirmation that Journey to the Savage Planet counts as Typhoon Studios’ only multiplatform project. Future releases from the studio are now expected to be exclusive to Google’s cloud platform.

Journey to the Savage Planet is a first-person co-op adventure title, with an emphasis on exploration. Players will assume the role of a Kindred Aerospace employee, tasked with venturing onto a planet in a far corner of the universe. In exploring the uncharted planet, players must search far and wide to determine whether the planet in question is suitable for human habitation.

Journey to the Savage Planet will launch early next year on January 28, 2020 for the PS4, Google Stadia, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Google via VentureBeat]