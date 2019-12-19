Much like the Resident Evil 2 remake, fans of Resident Evil 3 should expect to find a number of differences between the original release and its upcoming remake. Apparently, a few things have been altered to ensure long-time fans are able to experience something fresh. Carlos Oliveira’s new hairdo doesn’t represent the only big difference, either. Brad Vickers’ role is supposedly undergoing quite the makeover.

The remake’s producers, Peter Fabiano and Masachika Kawata, teased some of the alterations during an interview for Famitsu Weekly Issue #1620. On Twitter, a fan translated and summarized the producers’ key points. Similar to Resident Evil 2, the RE3 remake will follow the original release’s basic story. However, the developers have rearranged a few elements. Brad Vickers serves as one major example. Especially compared to Carlos, Brad’s role underwent considerable changes. For the time being, Capcom is not ready to reveal what these differences entail.

part 1

I’ve picked up the most recent issue of Famitsu Weekly (issue #1620) that has an exclusive interview with producers Peter Fabiano and Masachika Kawata. — Nóra, the somniloquist (@misssnugglebutt) December 18, 2019

In the original Resident Evil 3, Brad Vickers suffers an incredibly gruesome death at the hands of the Nemesis. Might the doomed character’s fate change once the story gets going in the remake? Fans will likely have to wait until the title’s spring 2020 release to find out for sure.

According to the Twitter user, Fabiano and Kawata also told Famitsu Weekly the game is at 90 percent completion. With about four months to go until release, the game’s master copy is nearly ready. As such, Kawata promised there won’t be any delays.

Here are a few other interesting details picked up from the interview:

Resident Evil 3 and the multiplayer Resistance portion have no direct narrative ties.

The first-person trailer scene with Jill running from the apartment will be part of the game, but won’t be in first-person.

Jill’s outfit was updated because of how action-packed the game is (more than Resident Evil 2). They wanted to give her an outfit that wouldn’t seem uncomfortable during intense moments.

It will feature many different zombie looks.

Notes on the collector’s edition map are actual hints for the game itself.

Resident Evil 3 will return early next year for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on April 3, 2020.

