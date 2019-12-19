When asked what the best horror game on PlayStation VR is, many people tend to answer Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. There’s probably a good reason for this, but I have to trust those people who say that because I am not brave enough to find out for myself. However, it seems about one million others are brave enough for the VR horror.

In a recent sales report, Capcom noted that Resident Evil 7 has now reached 6.8 million sales, up from the 6.6 million last reported in August. According to Capcom’s Platinum Titles list, which tracks the sales of any Capcom game with more than a million sales, this makes it the third top-selling game in the series, right behind Resident Evil 6 at 7.4 million sales, and Resident Evil 5 at 7.5 million.

However, perhaps just as interesting as the high sales numbers, Capcom has also revealed that almost 16% of players chose to play Resident Evil 7 in VR. For those keeping track at home, that means over a million people have chosen to subject themselves to an experience that is way too spooky for me to get more than ten minutes into even on a standard television screen. It does, however, give us a good idea of how popular PSVR is and how more and more people are seeking out experiences that can be played in and enhanced by virtual reality.

While this is a great sign for VR games and Resident Evil 7, Capcom’s subsequent Resident Evil entry, Resident Evil 2 remake, saw no ability to use PlayStation VR in any way. The upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake also seems to feature no PSVR mode from what’s been announced thus far. Thankfully top-tier releases like Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown and Concrete Genie are carrying on the torch and include VR modes to complement their campaigns. Here’s hoping Capcom comes back to the headset one day as well.

