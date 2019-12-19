People have done some impressive things in the world of video games, especially when it comes to Dark Souls, a series known for its difficulty. One person beat the original Dark Souls with a Rock Band guitar and drum kit and someone else beat the entire series back-to-back without taking damage. And now, someone is taking out the bosses of Dark Souls III with… a toaster. It seems like something you and your friends might joke about: “What’s next, is someone going to beat Dark Souls with a toaster?” Well, now that joke is a reality.

YouTuber TheRealSpidersGeorg_ created a controller out of a toaster, and has multiple videos of their toaster controller creation in action. The controller features normal toaster buttons and sliders that have been modified to work as controller inputs, with an Arduino board installed to read translate those into the game.

TheRealSpidersGeorg_ explains how the toaster controller works in this video below:

He confirms he’s trying to get through the entire game using the toaster controller and he’s doing a great job thus far. He’s already taken down Iudex Gundyr, Vordt of the Boreal Valley, Crystal Sage, Deacons of the Deep, and Abyss Watchers, so he’s well on his way.

Dark Souls III released worldwide for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in the spring of 2016. It went on to sell millions of copies and received two DLC add-ons titled Ashes of Ariandel and The Ringed City. It’s been said that Dark Souls III is the end of the series, with developer FromSoftware moving on to other projects like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and the upcoming Elden Ring.

It’s unclear if TheRealSpidersGeorg_ plans on visiting other Souls/FromSoftware entries with his modified toaster or if he has any other wacky controller creations in the works.

[Source: YouTube]