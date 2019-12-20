Some publishers and developers are one and the same, and some developers are empowered by publishers to create wonderful things. While indies have vast amounts of creative freedom, having the backing of a publisher gives games a life that they wouldn’t otherwise have. Publishers are often the IP holders of some of the most beloved franchises out there, and how they handle those IPs plays a huge role in public perception of the publisher. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Publisher in 2019.

Best Publisher 2019 Winner

Capcom

While you might expect a PlayStation site to hand this one over to Sony (SIE won last year), we were highly impressed with what Capcom was able to accomplish this year. Acting as both publisher and developer (with different teams for different games), Capcom brought us Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2, and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne this year, all of which have been featured in our end of year awards. It’s not just about quantity, but a certain quality that Capcom has been bringing to the table with its games. It also recently announced Resident Evil 3 for next year, and renewed a trademark for Dino Crisis, which has many people asking the publisher to continue working its magic and bring back another classic. With such a stellar year, and really no duds to speak of, Capcom was an easy choice for best publisher.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Our readers chose Sony interactive Entertainment as the best publisher for the year. Perhaps its because we’re a PlayStation-focused site. Perhaps it’s the familiar name that Sony offers. No matter why you voted, the publisher deserves the honor. Sony’s got sheer range and quantity, publishing titles like Days Gone, Death Stranding, Concrete Genie, Wattam, MLB The Show 19, a few others. Sony published everything from small indie-like titles to massive AAA experiences, and the company continues to dominate in the gaming space. Will next year’s PS5 release secure them the 2020 win?

