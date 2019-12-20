At present, not many games are confirmed for the PlayStation 5. However, one NetEase title may be worth considering as unofficially added to the list. A post on LinkedIn suggests NetEase’s battle royale title Knives Out (Editor’s Note: Not in any way affiliated with the 2019 Rian Johnson film of the same name) will land on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Twitter user Timur222 spotted the listing on a NetEase Games employee’s LinkedIn profile page. According to the profile, the employee is helping lead production on the console version of Knives Out, which is presently in “full development” for the PS4 and PS5. Daniel Ahmad, Senior Analyst at Niko Partners, shared the news on his own Twitter page, while also noting that NetEase’s battle royale is expected to release on the PS4 sometime “soon.”

See Ahmad’s Twitter post below:

Linkedin page shows that Knives Out, the battle royale game from NetEase, could also be coming to PS5 in addition to PS4. The game is currently out for smartphones (global) and Nintendo Switch (Japan) with a PS4 release planned soon. https://t.co/4Z9iGkJjHa — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 19, 2019

Knives Out is a free-to-play battle royale currently available on mobile for the App Store and Google Play. Apparently, it’s quite the behemoth, too. According to a report from market analyst Sensor Tower, Knives Out grossed a whopping $460 million for NetEase in 2018. This is despite less than one percent of its earnings coming out of the United States. The battle royale dominates in Japan, though, wherein 80 percent of its earnings were generated in 2018. No wonder NetEase has its sights set on PS4, potentially PS5, and the Nintendo Switch.

[Source: Twitter]