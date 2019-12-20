Prior to MediEvil’s October release, Sony unleashed a Short-Lived Demo, allowing players to traverse through the Graveyard level. It wouldn’t be MediEvil without a resurrection, right? As such, the demo has returned, with additional content attached. This time, players will get to take Sir Daniel Fortesque through the Graveyard and the Hilltop Mausoleum, where the Stained Glass Demo boss awaits.

The demo is currently live on PSN for free. At the time of writing, it remains unclear whether this version of the trial will only be available for a limited time like the Short-Lived Demo’s first run. If that is indeed the case, the PSN listing offers no indication as to when the store will remove the demo.

In addition to celebrating the holidays with the MediEvil demo’s relaunch, developer Other Ocean is honoring PlayStation’s 25th anniversary with a look at Sir Dan’s graphical evolution over the years. A PlayStation Blog post features an in-depth examination of Sir Dan’s PS1 appearance in comparison to his remade look on the PS4.

One of the more interesting details concerns differences between the hero’s polygon count. On the original PlayStation, Fortesque’s face was comprised of 60 polygons. The PlayStation 4 version received a considerable upgrade, with the character’s skull featuring a poly count of 1,734. Recently, the PlayStation Blog filled another post with similar data about a few other iconic characters, including Kratos from God of War and Tekken’s Kazuya Mishima.

Get a look at the MediEvil comparison image below:

MediEvil is available digitally and at retail for the PlayStation 4. The title is currently listed in PSN’s Holiday Sale for a 33 percent discount.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]