Look, monster hunting is a tough job. Even the meanest, nastiest, monster hunters could use a bit of holiday cheer and joy. Monster Hunter World is running not one, but two different holiday events. If you have the Iceborne expansion then you can play around in the Holiday Joy festival. How does it work? Simple. You get a snowman and can put it down anywhere in the world that you feel needs a snowman. After you’ve placed your snowman, gather your friends for it’s time to fight. If you interact with the snowman, your monster hunter will gather snow, which they can ball up and throw at their buddies. Hit someone with a snowball and you’ll send them flying. Better yet, hit someone enough times, and their head will be changed to that of a snowman’s head. It’s a cute activity and adds a bit of goofy PVP to an otherwise PVE game.

The other event, available to all players, is the Winter Star festival. Taking place in the Astra Gathering Hub, the place will be decked out to fit the season. Players will get a chance to craft some fun cosmetic armor during the event. Hunters will get the Oolong Set, made to look like a casual Chinese outfit. You can also get the hilarious Shish-mai costume for your pet, dressing them up as a Chinese dragon. Both of these events are running through January 5th, 2020, so make sure you get the goodies before they’re gone.

In addition, the Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds event is running its final part until December 26th. By completing a special quest you can get some Horizon-themed goodies in your game, including a special armor set, costume for your pet, and an upgraded bow.

Monster Hunter World isn’t the only game currently running some Holiday events. Red Dead Online is bringing some limited time winter-themed game modes of its own. If all of this sounds like it can put you in the holiday spirit, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will be available for 25% off on the PlayStation Store through the current Holiday Sale.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]