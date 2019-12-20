Plenty of games releasing in 2020 are worthy of excitement and anticipation, but there are a few standouts that are particularly exciting. Please note that there were some games announced late this year (Resident Evil 3 and Godfall, for example) that weren’t a part of this vote, due to it occurring a couple of weeks ago. There are also probably plenty more games to be announced later in the year (especially as we learn more about next-gen), but for the ones we do know about, here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Most Anticipated Game of 2020.

Most Anticipated Game of 2020 Winner

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Read our preview.

For years, fans have been demanding that Square Enix revisit Final Fantasy VII, remaking it with modern standard. It was finally announced, and still years passed as we waited for the release. Finally, next year, we’re getting our hands on the Final Fantasy VII Remake. While it might only be the Midgar chapter of the story, it’s got everyone on the PSLS staff excited for the possibilities as we re-explore a classic and beloved game. Some on staff lived and died by this game (it was one of my first memorable PlayStation games) and others still haven’t played it, but we’re all excited to either relive the epic or experience it for the first time.

Reader’s Choice Winner

The Last of Us Part II

There are a lot of great games to be excited for next year, which made me curious where our fan vote would lie. If I had to put money down, I would have said Cyberpunk 2077, but once again it seems that the PlayStation-exclusive nature of the site has people thrilled to get their hands on the next chapter in The Last of Us‘ story. The more Naughty Dog shows, the more anticipated it becomes, and though it might have been hit with a delay, it will still land next year, making it our reader’s choice winner for the most anticipated game as we close out this generation of consoles.

