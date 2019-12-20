Sony is at it again with yet another killer PlayStation Store sale. The latest PS Store holiday sale features discounts on over 1,500 games. The Holiday Sale is live now and runs until January 5, 2020. Keep in mind, this is only the Round 1 lineup, with Round 2 set to begin on January 5 and run until January 16.

Lots of 2019’s heaviest hitters are already on sale in Round 1, like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Devil May Cry 5, Death Stranding, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Resident Evil 2. Each of these games received glowing praise from us at PSLS, so make sure you check out their reviews (and then take advantage of their discounts on the PS Store).

Other older games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, God of War, and DOOM are also heavily discounted, along with PSVR favorites like Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Batman: Arkham VR. And to line up with today’s release of Netflix’s The Witcher series, you can grab The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for a low price, as well.

Below, you’ll find some of the Holiday Sale’s most notable titles, but keep in mind, these barely scratch the surface of what’s available. You’ll have to check the PS Store for the full list.

A Way Out – $14.99

Afterparty – $15.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $14.99

Astro Bot Rescue Mission – $17.99

Batman: Arkham VR – $5.99

Battlefield V – $15.99

Borderlands 3 – $38.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – $39.59

Code Vein – $35.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $19.99

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – $23.99

The Dark Pictures Anthology – Man of Medan – $17.99

Days Gone – $19.99

Death Stranding – $40.19

Detroit: Become Human – $14.99

Devil May Cry 5 – $19.79

DOOM – $5.99

Fallout 76 – $19.99

Far Cry New Dawn – $15.99

Final Fantasy VII – 9.59

God of War – $14.99

Hitman – Game of the Year Edition – $11.99

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – $14.99

Kingdom Hearts III – $19.79

Madden NFL 20 – $35.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition – $19.99

MediEvil – $20.09

MLB The Show 19 – $17.99

Monster Hunter: World – $14.99

Mortal Kombat 11 -$23.99

NBA 2K20 – $29.99

Need for Speed: Heat – $40.19

NHL 20 – $29.99

RAGE 2 – $19.79

Ratchet & Clank – $14.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $29.99

Resident Evil 2 – $19.79

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – $38.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – $23.99

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $19.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $49.79

The Division 2 – $11.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition – $14.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – $19.79

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition – $24.49

Tropico 6 – $41.9

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $14.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – $14.99

Until Dawn – $14.99

World War Z – $19.99

Check out the full lineup of deals on the PlayStation Store. Did you find any great deals we didn’t list above?

[Source: PlayStation Blog]