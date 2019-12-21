Borderlands 3 will be running a special event starting Monday, December 31st, which will see Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite scale to the number of players in your party for a limited time.

The scaling will make the challenge easier for players who can’t find a full party and want to play in a smaller group or solo. However, it’s still recommended for high-level Vault Hunters so make sure you come prepared.

Support for the event is included in Borderlands 3‘s latest hotfix, which also brought some matchmaking improvements. Patch notes are as follows:

Decreased the shields and armor on Maliwan Deathspheres in the Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite – The recent patch improved the navigation of the Deathspheres in the Takedown. As a result, these enemies have become much more difficult to track and hit. To balance this change, we are lowering their armor and shield values.

Addressed a reported concern that Terror was sometimes not dropping his loot when re-running Agonizer 9000

Addressed a reported concern where loot could sometimes fall through the floor surrounding the Agonizer 9000

Addressed a perceived progression blocker where enemies would sometimes not spawn immediately for the objective “Kill Traitors” in the mission “Porta Prison”

Addressed a reported concern that Zane’s “Trick of the Light” skill was sometimes reporting lower bonus damage values in its description than what it was awarding

Addressed a reported concern that Moze’s “Desperate Measures” skill sometimes wasn’t awarding the damage bonus to Iron Bear’s Right Gun

