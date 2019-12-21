Model Sasha Zotova has announced that she will be lending her likeness to Jill Valentine in the upcoming Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake. In a series of posts on her official Instagram page, Zotova said that working with Capcom is an honor and thanked fans for their support.
Dear friends, I am happy to announce that I became the prototype of Jill Valentine in Resident Evil 3 Remake. It is such an honor for me to work with Capcom and to be the face model of a cult character and join the RE family. Thanks to Jill Valentine fans for your kindness and politeness. #residentevil #residentevil3 #residentevil3remake #jillvalentine #capcom #capcomgames #stateofplay
Guys thank you for your support I am so happy about it!!!! #jillvalentine #residentevil #residentevil3remake
We recently learned that Resident Evil 3 remake’s development is about 90 percent complete. Capcom promised fans that there won’t be any release date delays and that the game is on track to launch on April 3, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
We can’t wait! Are our readers looking forward to it?
[Source: ResetEra]
