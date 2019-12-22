Rayark Inc. has announced Deemo II for unspecified platforms with a one-minute teaser trailer featuring beautiful visuals and music. The accompanying description points users to the game’s official website but it currently has no further information.

Without further ado, check out the trailer below.

Taiwan-based Rayark released the original game, Deemo: Last Recital, in 2013. It was later ported over to the PlayStation Vita in Japan and eventually made its way to the West. The developer later teamed up with Sony Music Entertainment Japan to release Deemo Reborn for the PS4 and PS VR.

The rhythm video game follows the story of a girl named Alice who falls from the sky. She then encounters the mysterious pianist Deemo, who helps her return to her world.

An official overview is as follows:

A girl who fell from the skies and lost her past. Deemo who plays the piano all alone in the world of the treehouse. An accidental encounter between the two. The music flows as the fingers hit the piano keys.

The start of a fairytale journey has begun. ‘Before turning to leave, don’t forget to say one last goodbye.’

Deemo is a beautiful game that released to positive critic and user reviews across all platforms. A sequel is more than welcome and we’re happy to see it happening.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information. In the meantime, share your thoughts on the teaser with us below and let us know if you’re looking forward to Deemo II.