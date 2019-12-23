Netflix’s adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher books released this past Friday. And it seems fans who blew past the pilot season’s eight episodes are eager to return to the franchise’s world. As such, thousands of players have flocked to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to get their fix. This goes for players on PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One platforms.

According to estimates via PlayerTracker Insight, The Witcher 3 on Steam has approximately 43,000 concurrent players. Apparently, concurrent users haven’t been this steep since the 2016 release of the title’s last expansion, Blood and Wine. While numbers are not quite as high on consoles, the PS4 and Xbox One versions have a received a “slight uptick in popularity” in their own right.

Also worth noting is that the reported uptick on consoles are primarily for The Witcher 3’s launch edition. This seems to suggest the Netflix series is indeed inspiring long-time fans to revisit the CD Projekt RED experience. With the above in mind, it’d be interesting to see whether the show has any influence on new game sales of the nearly five year old title.

Fans eager for more of the Netflix adaptation are eventually in for a treat. Weeks before the show’s premiere, the streaming giant announced the world of The Witcher will return for a second season. Of course, details about the sophomore effort remain under lock and key at present.

While thousands of players are revisiting Geralt’s adventures in The Witcher 3, CD Projekt RED is hard at work on completing its next game, Cyberpunk 2077. The first-person sci-fi experience will land on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One on April 16, 2020.

[Source: PlayerTracker via PlayStation Universe]