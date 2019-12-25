Editor’s Letter: Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays From PlayStation LifeStyle

The end of another year is upon us. It seems like 2019 just began, and yet here we are, the final week of the decade. In just one short week, we’ll be in 2020, the same year as the launch of the next-generation of consoles. PS5 might still be nearly a year away, but if 2020 manages to fly by anything like this year did, we’ll have the next generation DualShock in our hands before we know it. There are still quite a few milestones to reach before that though, including Final Fantasy VII Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, and many other anticipated releases that will close out the PS4’s life.

So as we celebrate this season of togetherness, family, friends, and fun, we’d like to wish you a merry Christmas and happy holidays from all of us here at PlayStation LifeStyle. We’ve given our staff some well deserved time off to spend time with their own family, friends, and to simply enjoy the holidays. You might notice a few less articles from us during this time, but if you’d still like something to read, make sure to catch up on our Game of the Year awards for 2019. We issued awards in 27 categories, along with separate Reader’s Choice winners for every category as voted on by our readers. There are some surprises, some expected wins, but altogether a bunch of great games from this year being honored. If you need some suggestions of games to check out from 2019, make sure to check not just the winners, but the nominees as well.

Thank you, dear readers, for being a part of PlayStation LifeStyle. Whether you’re an old friend who’s been around for a while or someone who has newly joined our friends list, we welcome and appreciate you here as part of our community. You give us the gift of readership, and we hope that in return, the articles we provide help keep you educated, informed, and entertained. Please enjoy these holidays, whatever you celebrate. We’ll be back at it soon, but for now, we’re enjoying Beat Saber with the family in onesie pajamas (that Green Day song pack came just in time!), catching up on a few games on the backlog, and stuffing our faces with delicious Christmas food. Merry Christmas and happiest of holidays; Happy Dawning and Merry Feastivus; whatever you may celebrate at this time of year (whether it’s an actual holiday or one of the many in-game seasonal events).