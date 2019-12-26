Fighting game Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will be starting next year with a new villainous fighter. Ardyn Izunia, the main antagonist from Final Fantasy XV, is the next character to hit the 3v3 fighting game. With his addition, this means every mainline Final Fantasy game now has at least one hero and one villain representing each of their repsective games. Ardyn will hit the PlayStation 4 version of Dissidia on January 9th, 2020. While there isn’t an official word on how much he’ll cost, if past characters added outside of the season pass are evidence, it’s very likely you’ll be able to grab an “Ardyn Starter Pack” for $5.99 that will include the character, three different appearances, three different weapons, and some special chat messages.

In what shouldn’t be a major surprise for fans of Final Fantasy XV, Ardyn’s fighting style resembles Noctis’ quite a bit. Both characters use swords to fight and can summon an array of ghostly weapons around their body to assist in both combat and defense. Similar, Ardyn can throw his sword and warp to its location. He stands out with the use of various magics as well, with Ardyn having both fire and wind magic at his disposal. Get a look at Ardyn in the new trailer below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ardyn is Final Fantasy XV’s main antagonist. He serves as Niflheim’s chancellor and is a major force behind the invasion of Insomnia. The final DLC for Final Fantasy XV, titled Episode Ardyn, focuses on Ardyn’s past and how he became chancellor.

Ardyn is the fourth character to join Dissidia after the season pass ended, following Final Fantasy XIV‘s Zenos yae Galvus, Final Fantasy VII‘s Tifa Lockheart, and Final Fantasy XII‘s Judge Gabranth. If you include all the characters you got in the season pass, this makes Ardyn the 10th character added to the roster since launch.