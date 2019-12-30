Do you have a favorite anything—character, music, summon, boss, etc.—in Final Fantasy? Well, good news! You can now vote for your personal favorite. NHK is hosting a massive poll for the series, letting you vote in various categories on your favorites in the series. If you ever wanted a chance to pick your favorite game, character, music, and boss fight or summon in the series, now is the time to vote. However, things get even crazier when you realize that the poll isn’t just mainline Final Fantasy games. This is every single game, including all those weird spin-off titles that everyone forgets about, like Mystic Quest, Crystal Chronicles: Ring of Fate, and My Life as a Darklord.

There’s a ton to vote for, and you could spend all day trying to find your favorite to pick. Thankfully you have some time. The poll will remain open until February 11th, 2020. Results will then be announced on February 29, 2020, through a special broadcast by NHK.

On January 27th, 2020, the network will be hosting a special feature looking back at the 32-year history of the Final Fantasy series. There’s certainly going to be a lot to cover, and getting some opinions on the franchise is a good idea. NHK is no stranger to polls like this either. The site has run them on franchises like Gundam and Macross in the past.

The only real question left is who and what you’re voting for. You may be shocked the first time you click the character button, navigate to the game you want, and find that the vote isn’t just for main characters, but for literally every single NPC in the game, even ones with throwaway lines who maybe only appear in a single corner in a single city for one scene tops. When you choose to vote for someone, the site asks for the reason you did so, along with some other information like your name, age, and where you live. There’s a similar process in place for the other categories as well.

Also, please vote Pale Face Sam from Final Fantasy IX as the best character. That’s literally me.

[Source: NHK via Anime News Network]