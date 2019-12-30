WWE 2K20 Wasteland Wanderers DLC pack is available to download right now, giving you access to post-apocalyptic-themed additions like a new Showcase, Story Towers, and superstars. This expansion is included with the WWE 2K20 Deluxe and SmackDown! 20th Anniversary Editions, or available to purchase separately for $14.99.

The most prominent inclusion with Wasteland Wanderers is the new Showcase, featuring a variant of Seth Rollins named Seth the Wanderer. In it, Rollins must face off against post-apocalyptic versions of WWE superstars like Overlord (Samoa Joe) and others as he makes his way through the tournament.

As noted by the official WWE 2K20 page, the following new Story Towers will also be included with Wasteland Wanderers:

Song of the Drifter – Survivor Elias must compete against some of the strongest Superstars the Wasteland has to offer in a series of Fatal-Four Way matches.

Trapped With Me – Survivor Rhea Ripley finds a group of misfits looking to join her team. If they want a spot in the squad, they’ll have to beat her first.

Gas Tax – Survivor Pete Dunne has found himself robbed of his own fuel reserves. If he wants them back, he’ll have to go through a gauntlet of matches hosted by Raider Velveteen Dream.

Hostile Takeover – The Overlord has fallen, and Survivor Roman Reigns is looking to claim the vacancy. He has a few people to go through before he can take the throne, each of whom thinks they should rule the Wasteland.

Here’s the rest of what to expect with the latest add-on:

New WWE Superstar Characters:

Seth the Wanderer

Overlord Samoa Joe

Corbin the Gatekeeper

Ali Fortune Fighter

Grand Champion Batista

Advocate Jack Gallagher

Warrior Ruby Riott

Raider Velveteen Dream

Two New Arenas

Overlord’s Coliseum

The Scrapyard

And More

New voiceover and commentary

New themed Superstar parts

New themed Create-an-Arena parts

New themed weapons

WWE 2K20 released in October of 2019 and received poor reviews due to a myriad of glitches, bugs, and outdated-looking visuals. Various videos online featured some of the most horrendous video game glitches in recent memory. The game’s issues are primarily attributed to the developmental shift to Visual Concepts, a team that took over after Yuke’s nearly 20-year legacy developing the series ended this year. The game’s issues were so bad that #FixWWE2K20 began trending on Twitter following its launch. Visual Concepts was forced to use old assets to make it in time for the game’s October release.

Since then, WWE 2K20 has received updates that have addressed many of the game’s issues and publisher Take-Two remains optimistic about the future.

WWE 2K20 and its Wasteland Wanderers DLC are available right now.

[Source: 2K]