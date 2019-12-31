Being successful in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer modes is no easy feat. Formidable opponents lurk about the map, itching to get their hands on their next prey. Yet, the most deadly of killers hide in plain sight. It’s no longer players who find the right spot to camp, either. The honor instead belongs to killer chairs, which attack if a player lands the first blow, whether intentional or accidental. It doesn’t appear as though developer Infinity Ward has addressed the issue yet. Therefore, there’s no telling how long players will have to wait until a patch rids Modern Warfare of murderous office chairs.

News of the odd bug first appeared on Reddit days ago, complete with a video of the act. In the clip, a player runs into an office space on the St. Petrograd map, melees a chair, then instantly succumbs to a mysterious death. To be fair, they probably shouldn’t have attacked the chair. But accidents happen, and death is a heavy price to pay for swatting at office furniture. Not too long after the video went live, another player shared a clip of a similar incident. They, too, enter a St. Petrograd office and hit a chair. After the chair spins around for a bit, boom! Instant death.

Some Call of Duty fans have likened the strange occurrence to the barbershop mirror in Favela in 2010’s Modern Warfare 2. Akin to the office chair, melee attacking the barbershop’s mirror results in either death or injury for the player. According to the franchise’s Wiki on Fandom, players are only harmed if they knife the leftmost mirror. Apparently, a player’s health also factors into the equation. The lesson here seems to be that assaulting inanimate objects, no matter how harmless, is a bad idea.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in stores now on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. To the surprise of no one, shortly after its release, the title was revealed as 2019’s best-selling game in the US.

[Source: Reddit via Game Rant]