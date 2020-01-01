Editor’s Letter – Happy New Year! Raising a Glass to 2020

It feels like I just brought you one of these a week ago! And another only a short month before that. The end of the year is the perfect time for reflection, both personal and professional, but it’s also a time to look forward to everything that lies ahead of us. 2019 was an awesome year. We got our new redesign, had a massive games giveaway to go with it, and began developing what we see as the future of PlayStation LifeStyle. There were some speedbumps along the way, but we’ve taken it all in stride, learning ongoing lessons from both the successes and the failures.

2020 presents us with some incredible opportunities to grow and adapt to the changing landscape of digital media. We’ve got a new console release just over the horizon, and we’ll have the PlayStation 5 in our hands before I write next year’s New Year’s post. That’s kind of difficult to comprehend. The PS4 era began shortly after I started here at PSLS, and I can’t believe we’ve nearly gone through a full console cycle since then. While capricious markers of time really don’t mean anything in the grand scheme of things, the psychological effect of now being in the year of the PS5 (and Xbox Series X) just amplifies that excitement.

But before we hit the PS5, there are many other milestones in 2020. Final Fantasy VII Remake will finally release, more than 22 years after the original graced our old gray PlayStations. We’ll get The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima to close the book on the PS4. Cyberpunk 2077 will blow our minds, showing once again the kind of incredible work that CD Projekt RED is capable of. We’ve got the official PS5 unveiling to look forward to, whenever that happens. And then that period of waiting, waiting, waiting for the indeterminate “holiday 2020” so we can finally get the PS5 for ourselves.

2020 is a new beginning for potential Game of the Year awards, and also presents a new marker in time for Game of the Decade for the ’20s. Yes, folks, we are now back in the roaring ’20s… of the future. How will we look back on this time when 2030 rolls around? We’ll probably be enjoying the PlayStation 6 by that point, but I don’t want to think about that quite yet. There’s plenty to enjoy this year.

Happy New Year to all of our wonderful readers, new and old. We hope you’ll continue your PlayStation journey with us in 2020 and beyond, as we herald the launch of some phenomenal games, close out the PS4, and welcome a brand new console to our entertainment centers.

If you have any suggestions or requests from me and/or the site in the new year, feel free to add them into the comments below. We’re always looking to adapt and grow, creating content that our readers love while providing the best user experience we possibly can. Any feedback given helps us make the site better.

Thank you, everyone, for a great 2019. I can’t wait to see what 2020 holds.