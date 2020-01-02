The latest RPG in FromSoftware’s lineup Elden Ring might be releasing in June 2020. Elden Ring’s release window was listed on a New Year’s greeting card campaign listed by FromSoftware. The campaign has instructions for users to register an email address to receive a digital New Year card with your choice of a wallpaper that can be used on smartphones. Elden Ring is one of the games that users can pick, and the text seems to out the June release date.

The campaign has the following excerpt that points to the game’s release window (translated by Chrome from the original Japanese site):

You can choose from three types, “SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE” and “METAL WOLF CHAOS XD” released in 2019, and “ELDEN RING” released in June.

Registering in this campaign by Saturday, January 4, 2020, will also enter users into a “New Year Gift Lottery Lottery” that can be used for “game-related goods.” It’s unclear if Elden Ring’s release window was listed intentionally. (Editor’s Note: It’s also possible that this is a mistranslation and “June” refers to Elden Ring’s June 2019 reveal at E3.)

This single-player adventure is a collaboration with Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin, who is credited with working on game’s world-building. FromSoftware—best known for its work on the Dark Souls series, Bloodborne, and recently, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice—officially announced Elden Ring during Microsoft’s 2019 E3 conference. A specific release date was not revealed at that time.

If the studio’s previous development cycles are any indication, the Elden Ring’s June 2020 release window seems to add up. FromSoftware began work on it in 2017, following Dark Souls III’s final DLC, The Ringed City, which would give Elden Ring a three-year development cycle. For reference, Dark Souls was developed in two years, its sequel Dark Souls II was created in around two years, and Dark Souls III had a three-year development cycle.

Although, Elden Ring is said to be the studio’s “biggest title yet in terms of sheer volume,” according to its director Hidetaka Miyazaki. “If I were to put aside the world full of fresh stimulus thanks to our collaboration with Mr. Martin, I would have to say the biggest difference is it being open world,” Miyazaki-san explained. That could put a damper on it releasing in just six months.

FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco have not yet officially revealed any specifics on when we can expect Elden Ring, not even a release window. For the time being, take this one with a grain of salt.

[Source: FromSoftware via PSU]