WWE 2K20 has just not been having a good year. The game launched to almost overwhelmingly negative reviews, something that Take-Two described as “disappointing.” Sony was, at one point, refunding people for the game and numerous patches have had to been applied to make sure it runs properly. But 2020 brought another issue. If people tried playing after 2020 had arrived, without fail, WWE 2K20 would crash if you selected any game mode. A workaround solution to the problem was found by Twitter user TheShiningDown. All you had to do was turn the system clock back to a date in 2019. Apparently, if the game read the year “2020” in the system clock at any point, starting a new game mode makes it crash.

hey #WWE2K #WWE2K20 players! crashing when trying to create anything? crashing when entering the Originals menu? you're not alone! but I've got a fix! change your system date 1 day back. @WWEgames fucked up the game and made it force close in 2020 on most modes. not kidding. RT — Mike (@TheShiningDown) January 1, 2020

The good news is that the problem has already been solved. At about 2:15 pm on January 1, 2020, less than 24 hours after the bug was discovered, 2K tweeted out that the new bug had been fixed and that players should be able to download a patch that will prevent the crashes from occurring. If you’re still experiencing issues make sure you’ve updated to the latest version of the game.

This bug is quite reminiscent of computer systems having trouble moving over from 1999 to the year 2000—one major reason people are calling this the Y2K20 bug. Most games that have weird glitches don’t tend to have them destroy the entire game and make it completely unplayable. Normally it’s silly things like Spider-Man learning how to crawl on the air, or being able to get out of bounds to observe areas you normally can’t go to. At least it’s fixed now, and here’s hoping this year’s WWE game doesn’t have any issues when the clock ticks over to 2021.

