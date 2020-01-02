Thanks to Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, the two free PS Plus titles for January 2020 will actually see subscribers get their hands on a total of four different experiences. The Uncharted collection includes the franchise’s first three installments–Drake’s Fortune, Among Thieves, and Drake’s Deception. Goat Simulator from Coffee Stain Studios serves as the other free PS Plus offering for the month.

PS Plus subscribers can download the Uncharted collection and Goat Simulator starting January 7th. These freebies will remain as such until February 3rd. The December 2019 offerings, which include Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross–The Official Game, are slated to leave the service on January 6th.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection features all three of the beloved PlayStation 3 titles in one remastered bundle. 2007’s Drake’s Fortune sees Nate and friends trying to uncover the mystery of El Dorado. In Among Thieves, Nate embarks upon yet another historical mystery, one involving the mythical kingdom of Shambhala. With 2011’s Drake’s Deception, the last of the PS3 entries, the fortune hunter becomes embroiled in a hunt for Atlantis of the Sands, a fabled city buried within the Arabian desert.

Goat Simulator, of course, offers a completely different type of gaming experience. Originally launched in early 2014 on PC, Coffee Stain’s goat simulation is wilder than it may initially sound. For one, players are not just assuming the role of the average farm animal. This goat gets out and explores a suburban open-world, wherein the possibilities seem limitless. It can lick anything in sight, then drag it along. Bashing into a wide variety of objects counts as another option, as is doing stunts or tricks in the environment. Akin to the Tony Hawk Pro Skater series, successfully completing tricks and stunts in Goat Simulator rewards points.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]