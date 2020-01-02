During an IGN Japan live stream last October, No More Heroes‘ Suda51 and Deadly Premonition’s Swery revealed plans to jointly develop a horror game, entitled Hotel Barcelona. Supposedly, Devolver Digital was in talks to publish the mysterious project. Yet, one small issue seemingly curtailed the reveal. Devolver had never even received a Hotel Barcelona pitch from either of the two creators. Whether or not the pair eventually met with the publisher remains to be seen. However, that hasn’t stopped Suda51 from teasing Hotel Barcelona’s supposed 2021 release date on Twitter.

In the following tweet, Suda51 employs an overly popular meme to tease the horror title’s 2021 launch window. Of course, he did so as a reply to a tweet from Devolver Digital.

The publisher issued a reply of its own to Suda51’s post, simply telling him to “Prove it.” This could mean any number of things, since there exists no evidence to suggest that development on Hotel Barcelona has even begun. As such, fans eager to see Suda51 and Swery collaborate on a horror game should probably keep their expectations in check for the foreseeable future.

Both developers are currently producing projects that are sure to see the light of day sometime soon, though. Suda51 is hard at work on No More Heroes III, which will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2020. Swery’s Deadly Premonition 2 is also in development for the Switch. However, talk of launch exclusivity suggests it may eventually release on other platforms, too.

[Source: Suda51 on Twitter via Bloody Disgusting]