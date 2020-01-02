A new rating from PEGI in Europe makes it seem as though strategy shooter Void Bastards will eventually come to the PlayStation 4. The “16” rating was filed on December 31, 2019 and only features the Sony platform listed under the “system” category. At the time of writing, further details on the matter remain publicly unknown. However, this appears a good indicator that PS4 fans could get their hands on the System Shock 2 and BioShock-inspired experience from developer Blue Manchu and publisher Humble Bundle.

The strategy shooter launched in 2019 for PC and Xbox One. During the Void Bastards roll out, neither the developer nor the publisher spoke about a potential PlayStation 4 version. This PEGI rating suggests that may soon change, however. Outer Wilds is one example of a 2019 game that initially released on other platforms, received a PS4 rating months after launch, then received a formal PS4 announcement by their respective developers.

Void Bastards comes from the Development Director on System Shock 2 and BioShock. As such, the influence of those titles is ever-present. It brings something different to the FPS experience, though. Strategy rests at the game’s core, including for both navigating the world and the moment-to-moment gameplay. The player must help the rag-tag team of Void Bastards escape the Sargasso Nebula; therefore, navigation is key. Where will the group go, what will they do when they get there, who are they to fight? These are all questions that players need to strategically answer.

Check out what Void Bastards has on offer in the original launch trailer below:

[Source: Pegi Public Site via Gematsu]