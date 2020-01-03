With Dragon Quest getting quite popular in the United States recently, it makes sense that the movie will also be coming over. Dragon Quest: Your Story released in Japan on August 2nd, 2019, and plans have been in the work to bring it to the West since. Now it seems those plans involve Netflix. If you search for “Dragon Quest” on Netflix, a listing for the movie comes up. Unfortunately, we don’t have details on when exactly it will be releasing. It’s also unclear if this will be a full English dub or just the original movie with English subtitles.

The best information we have so far is the description of the movie, as provided by Netflix:

Luca follows in his father’s footsteps to rescue his mother from evil Ladja. Finding the heavenly hero who wields the Zenithian sword is his only hope.

The movie is under tags like “Anime for Gamers” and “Japanese Movies,” and Netflix also notes that “this movie is: Exciting.” There’s no trailer to really see any sort of preview of the movie, although trailers for the Japanese release are always available on YouTube if you really need to see what you are getting into. If you’re interested in seeing the movie when it hits Netflix, you can click the “remind me” button to get a notification once it does hit the service.

Meanwhile, in the undefined wait for the film’s Western release on Netflix, you can always play the games. Both Dragon Quest XI and Dragon Quest Builders 2 are currently available, and we know that Dragon Quest XII is currently in the works. It’s still several years off, but if you’re patient enough to get through turn-based battles then you should also be able to get through the wait for both the next game and the movie on Netflix.