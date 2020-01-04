God of War director Cory Barlog has said that he would love to tell the story of Kratos and Faye meeting but he can’t yet say how or when that’ll happen.

In an interview with PlayStation Access (thanks, Twinfinite), Barlog was asked why players didn’t get to meet Faye, to which he said that there wouldn’t be enough weight behind her story right off the bat. He’s of the view that God of War built up the character’s story to a point where he can reveal more about her to players.

Barlog explained:

The story of Faye and Kratos meeting; there’s less weight when you don’t know anything that’s coming ahead. Meeting her needs to actually feel like something that you already know – the story that we told here – so there’s a greater weight behind who she is. She’s got a mythology that’s built up so that first meeting and the period of time that they [Faye and Kratos] spend together, so much of it is not about fighting or action. They’re both warriors who have reached a point in their lives where they don’t want to fight anymore because they both see through the reasons why they’ve been fighting. Meeting at that time and at that exact moment when both of them are willing to set their weapons down fundamentally changes both of them.

Barlog went on to say that Faye had a lot of power and controlled a lot in the game’s universe.

“I hope, I don’t know how we’re going to tell this or when we’re going to tell this but I really want to tell that story of Faye and Kratos,” he concluded.

Would our readers want to know more about Kratos and Faye’s relationship? Share your thoughts with us below.

[Source: PlayStation Access]

