The European PlayStation Store has updated its mega January sale, which now includes game-of-the-year and deluxe editions of various hit titles like Borderlands 3 and Marvel’s Spider-Man. If you’ve just binged on Netflix’s The Witcher and want to jump into the game then you’ll be pleased to note that The Witcher III: Wild Hunt‘s GOTY edition is also on sale.

The full list is as follows (sign into your country’s store for local prices):

The promotion ends on January 17th.

In addition to the above, you can get a 25 percent discount on PS Plus 12-month subscription until January 13th.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]