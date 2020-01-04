The European PlayStation Store has updated its mega January sale, which now includes game-of-the-year and deluxe editions of various hit titles like Borderlands 3 and Marvel’s Spider-Man. If you’ve just binged on Netflix’s The Witcher and want to jump into the game then you’ll be pleased to note that The Witcher III: Wild Hunt‘s GOTY edition is also on sale.
The full list is as follows (sign into your country’s store for local prices):
- American Fugitive
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – GOLD EDITION
- BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT – SEASON PASS
- BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT – STANDARD
- Battlefield™ V
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition
- Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Digital Delu…
- Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Editi…
- Call of Duty®: WWII – Gold Edition
- Call of Duty®: WWII – Season Pass
- Days Gone™ Digital Deluxe Edition
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Far Cry® New Dawn Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry®5 Gold Edition
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Champions Edition
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition
- INJUSTICE 2 SEASON PASS
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Injustice™ 2 – Standard Edition
- LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO® CITY Undercover
- LEGO® DC Super-Villains
- LEGO® DC Super-Villains Season Pass
- LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass
- LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers
- LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers (Arabic Ver.)
- LEGO® Marvel™ Super Heroes
- LEGO® The Incredibles
- Mafia III
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition
- NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe
- Need for Speed™ Heat Deluxe Edition
- Nioh
- Nioh – Complete Edition
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
- Narcos: Rise of the Cartels
- Okami
- Persona 5
- Persona 5: Ultimate Edition
- Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- resident evil 4
- RESIDENT EVIL 5
- Resident Evil 6
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition
- Umbrella Corps
- Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- SPORTS BAR VR
- Sports Bar VR 2.0
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II: Celebration Edition
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II: Celebration Edition Upgrade
- Street Fighter V
- The Crew 2 Bronze Crew Credits Pack
- The Crew 2 Gold Crew Credits Pack
- The Crew 2 Platinum Crew Credits Pack
- The Crew 2 Silver Crew Credits Pack
- The Crew® 2 – Gold Edition
- The Division 2 – Gold Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year E…
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Watch Dogs®2
The promotion ends on January 17th.
In addition to the above, you can get a 25 percent discount on PS Plus 12-month subscription until January 13th.
[Source: PlayStation Blog]