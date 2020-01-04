IHS Markit analyst Piers Harding-Rolls has told Games Industry that he expects Sony to edge out Microsoft when next-gen consoles launch in 2020.

Harding-Rolls, whose 2019 predictions were almost entirely on point, believes that although the PlayStation 5 is likely to outsell the Xbox Series X next year, both consoles will probably sell more units at launch than they did back in 2013.

He explained:

I expect PS5 to outsell Xbox Series X in 2020, but for both platforms to sell more consoles at launch than both the PS4 and Xbox One did back in 2013. One new factor for this upcoming generation is the impact of backwards compatibility on brand loyalty and audience transition. I think we’ll see less brand switching as a result. A high price point may prompt Microsoft to follow through with a dual-pronged product strategy and release a less powerful, cheaper version of its next-gen platform during the launch window. I don’t expect Sony to follow this product strategy at launch so this approach would give Xbox more go-to-market flexibility although it would also add complexity around marketing and consumer education.

Harding-Rolls added that he expects Sony to launch its next-gen PS VR device by 2021 at the earliest.

“If Facebook can make sure the Oculus Quest supply chain is well stocked through 2020, it has a very strong chance of being the best-selling ‘high-end’ consumer headset through the year outperforming Sony’s PS VR,” he continued. “I’d be interested to hear if Valve is considering a port of Half-Life: Alyx to PlayStation platforms for use with the PS VR, as that could act as a significant differentiator for Sony during the next-gen console battle.”

What do our readers think of these predictions?

