Following the release of this decade’s top 50 games and 2019’s highest-rated games overall, Metacritic has published a list of best multiplatform games and exclusives by platform.

Before we get to the list, Metacritic noted that as we near the end of the current-gen console cycle, the website saw only nine titles with a metascore of 90 or higher compared to 17 in 2018. Interestingly, for the first time since 2016, no game scored above 93.

A number of 2019’s top-rated games were actually ports or re-releases. FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ranks at an overall no. 4 but in terms of actual new releases, it was the highest-rated title of 2019.

Without further ado, here’s the list:

PlayStation 4 Game of the Year: Resident Evil 2 (91) Exclusive of the Year: MLB The Show 19 (86) Xbox One Game of the Year: Resident Evil 2 (93) Exclusive of the Year: Gears 5 (84) Nintendo Switch Game of the Year: Divinity Original Sin II – Definitive Edition (93) Exclusive of the Year: Fire Emblem Three Houses PC Game of the Year: Red Dead Redemption 2 (93) Exclusive of the Year: Disco Elysium (91)

If you’re curious about PS4’s overall top 20, then the list is as follows:

1 Resident Evil 2

2 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

3 Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne

4 Apex Legends

5 Devil May Cry 5

6 Slay the Spire

7 Frostpunk: Console Edition

8 Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

9 Dragon Quest Builders 2

10 Steins;Gate Elite

11 Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

12 Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark

13 MLB The Show 19

14 The Outer Worlds

15 VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action

16 DiRT Rally 2.0

17 Wargroove

18 F1 2019

19 Sayonara Wild Hearts

20 FAR: Lone Sails

