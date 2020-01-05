Media Molecule’s Dreams has the capability to amaze and surprise even the game’s own developers. Since entering early access, Dreams has seen some incredible community creations, ranging from stunning recreations of other video games to level designs that could be games on their own.

Over the weekend, an interesting new Dreams creation caught everyone’s eye: a plate of English breakfast that almost looks real. Take a look at Twitter user Johnee_B’s creation below:

I have now published my “Full Beech Breakfast” in #MadeInDreams for all to have a closer look at! 🙂https://t.co/ruf1FQiKb0 pic.twitter.com/pJyxGHaej0 — john Beech (@Johnee_B) January 2, 2020

Also, seeing the Imp jumping around on realistic food looks crazy. pic.twitter.com/RDBFcvdrKG — john Beech (@Johnee_B) January 2, 2020

After a long wait, Dreams received a release date of February 14th, 2020. Media Molecule and Sony Interactive Entertainment have a 10-year vision for the title at minimum, and plenty of ongoing development ideas.

Back in October, studio co-founder Kareem Ettouney revealed that he’s looking into obtaining a commercial license that would allow Media Molecule to publish Dreams content on other platforms.

“The very limited exporting features the moment are like exporting a video, but we have in the long-term [plans for] exporting a standalone game outside of Dreams entirely, exporting to other devices and beyond,” said Ettouney. “But step one is to show our intent so that from the very beginning we are doing this commercial concept, which means that everything you do in Dreams is yours. You can use it.”

There was also talk of the possibility of allowing Dreams creators to monetize their content but nothing concrete has been decided or announced in this regard.