With this year’s Taipei Game Show only one month away, Sony has unveiled its lineup of games. So far, the list includes more than two dozen titles, quite a few of which will be playable. However, a third of the titles that Sony will display are only set to appear in video form. Such games include Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, and The Last of Us Part II. Elden Ring seems the most surprising of the bunch, since FromSoftware has remained silent about the title since its E3 2019 reveal.

The list of games set to appear is subject to change. Sony may remove some titles from the lineup or add in others. For now, though, the company’s Taipei Game Show lineup features all of the following:

The Last of Us Part II (Video Only)

Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Playable Demo and Video)

Nioh 2 (Playable Demo and Video)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Playable Demo and Video)

Trials of Mana (Playable Demo and Video)

Marvel’s Avengers (Playable and Video)

Cyberpunk 2077 (Video Only)

Resident Evil Resistance (Playable Demo and Video)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Playable Demo and Video)

Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris (Playable Demo and Video)

Tales of Arise (Video Only)

Elden Ring (Video Only)

Fairy Tail (Playable Demo and Video)

Ys IX (Playable Demo and Video)

Persona 5 Royal (Playable Demo and Video)

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Playable Demo and Video)

Granblue Fantasy Versus (Playable Demo and Video)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Video Only)

NBA 2K20 (Playable Demo and Video)

Gungrave G.o.r.e. (Video Only)

Yo-Kai Watch 4++ (Video Only)

Way of the Samurai Gaiden Katanakami (Video Only)

Gleamlight (Video Only)

It’s not yet known whether any of the videos shown during the event will make their way online. Whether the videos will feature new or old footage serves as another unknown. Either way, all will be made clear in the coming weeks.

Taipei Game Show begins next month on February 6th and concludes a few days later on February 9th.

[Source: PlayStation via Twinfinite]