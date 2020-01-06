Netflix’s The Witcher has blown up, spawning lots of discussion and memes pertaining to the series. One of the show’s most popular moments involves the catchy “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” song—one that you’ve likely seen referenced on the internet since its release. As with many popular songs, YouTube is home to a number of talented individuals performing their own covers of it, but one, in particular, is worthy of your attention, especially if you’re a fan of metal.

Frog Leap Studios just published a banging metal cover, as performed by Leo Moracchioli, the company’s founder.

We dare you to try listening to it without getting it stuck in your head:

Frog Leap Studios is famous for publishing metal covers of popular songs while adding in a bit of humor. Frontman Moracchioli sings, plays drums, bass, guitar, and performs for the channel, all from his studio in Norway. The channel features lots of metal covers of popular songs like Toto’s “Africa,” Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Many of the songs covered by the studio fall into the pop category, but are morphed into a ball of heaviness, thanks to the talent of Moracchioli.

As for The Witcher, you can catch it on Netflix right now. It follows Geralt of Rivia as he hunts monsters and tries to track down Ciri, the princess of Cintra. The series has already been renewed for a second season with an unannounced release date, but if you need something to hold you over until then, you can join the thousands of players who have returned to or just started The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt following the show’s release. On Steam alone, the game reached an all-time high of over 100,000 concurrent players, the most it’s ever seen on the platform.

Editor’s Update:

I have to add Dan Vasc’s metal cover of the song here as well. Where Frog Leap’s cover is more focused on growling rough vocals and complex instrumentation, Vasc’s vocals are much closer to the melodic harmonies of the original version while still giving the song more volume and weight than just being played on a lute. No matter what style of metal you like, there’s a “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” cover for you.

Which ‘Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” metal cover do you prefer?