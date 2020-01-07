Music plays an integral role in the experience Death Stranding offers. Though the title is replete with original music that colors quieter moments and emotional beats, it features a fair amount of licensed tracks as well. The first tune from Death Stranding, “I’ll Keep Coming,” established the game’s overall tone, courtesy of its presence in the teaser trailer. Little did the public know that it wasn’t the start of just a wild ride for gamers. The band Low Roar began a new journey of its own, a tale of success that seemingly wouldn’t be possible without Kojima’s interest in their talents.

Low Roar wasn’t doing so well prior to the band’s involvement with Death Stranding. According to members, they were recording music in the kitchen of lead singer Ryan Karazija. When Sony reached out via email asking to pay for the use of “I’ll Keep Coming,” the band agreed, despite not even knowing what it was for. Karazija told VG247,

Sony contacted us in an obscure email offering us a certain amount of money to use the song “I’ll Keep Coming,” and they were not willing to tell us what they’re going to use the song for. At that time we were in a gutter so we accepted it. And it turned out it was for Death Stranding.

Following the teaser trailer’s release, the band’s popularity skyrocketed (and they also went on to feature massively within the game itself). Currently, Low Roar is touring, meaning there’s been no time to play Death Stranding as of yet. However, the band has had dinner with Kojima on two occasions.

It seems Kojima’s project continues to introduce new fans to the band, as well. Low Roar’s most recent YouTube video, which went live in December 2019, is filled with comments about finding the music through Death Stranding.

Death Stranding is on store shelves now for the PlayStation 4. A PC version will launch sometime this summer.

[Source: VG247]